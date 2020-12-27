US President Trump: Good news on covid relief bill

Early Monday morning in Asia, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a good news on the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill. The details of which, as per the Republican Party member, will be out soon.

Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

It should be noted that Trump's refrain from signing the covid aid package recently probed the risk-tone sentiment. The White House leader demanded $2,000 as a paycheck amount versus the Congress-backed $600 before approving the much-awaited bill.

FX implications

With the risk-positive news, prices of gold and AUD/USD pick up bids around 0.7610 and $1,890 respectively while S&P 500 Futures also trim the initial losses, iniching closer to 3,700 by press time. However, holiday-thinned trading can challenge the market sentiment. It should, however, be noted that the official verdict on the bill will be helpful for the market bulls to stay positive.