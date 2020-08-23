US President Trump: Convalescent plasma authorized to treat COVID-19

US President Donald Trump announces that the convalescent plasma has been authorized to treat COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Sunday that it has authorized convalescent plasma for emergency use to treat patients.

The FDA said in a statement Sunday evening that it has concluded that convalescent may be effective in treating patients with COVID-19 and “that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks” of it.

Action will expand access to plasma treatment, Trump explained.

“We’re encouraged by the early promising data that we’ve seen about convalescent plasma. The data from studies conducted this year shows that plasma from patients who’ve recovered from COVID-19 has the potential to help treat those who are suffering from the effects of getting this terrible virus,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

