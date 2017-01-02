US President Trump blasted Aus PM Turnbull over a refugee agreement

US President Trump blasted Aus PM Turnbull over a refugee agreementBy Dhwani Mehta
The headlines of the US President Trump blasting Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull are spreading on the wires like a wild fire, with the Sydney Morning Herald citing that Trump reportedly abruptly ended a call with PM Turnbull describing it as the worst call and the refugee deal also the worst.
Trump blasted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refugee agreement and boasted about the magnitude of his Electoral College win.