US President Trump: All parts of the country are either in good shape or in all cases getting better

Having suspended the daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings for Saturday and Sunday, US President Donald Trump struck an upbeat tone at Monday’s press conference.

All parts of the country are either in good shape or in all cases getting better in terms of coronavirus.

We have conducted more than 5.5 million screenings for coronavirus in the US.

Wallmart CEO McMillon says Wallmart is to have 100 COVID-19 testing sites by end of May.

The testing is not going to be a problem at all.

We are not happy with China, we are doing serious investigations of virus spread.

We are reporting accurate data for coronavirus numbers, but other countries are not doing the same.