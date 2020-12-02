US President-elect Biden: Would not act immediately to remove phase one trade deal with China

US President-elect Joe Biden said that he will not immediately act to remove the Phase one trade agreement inked with China, in an interview with the New York Times on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“Top priority is getting a generous stimulus package through Congress, even before he takes office.”

“Stands by his views on Iran nuclear deal that if it returns to strict compliance with the deal, the US would rejoin the agreement, lift sanctions.”

“Not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers.”

Market reaction

The above comments failed to have any impact on the market sentiment, as the risk tone remains tepid so far this Wednesday.

AUD/USD consolidates the recent rally around 0.7375 levels, adding 0.07% on the day. The S&P 500 futures drop 0.30% to 3,650, as of writing.