US President-elect Biden shows readiness to ramp-up healthcare in January

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

In his latest comments, US President-elect Joe Biden marked a quick push to the American healthcare measures in January. The move aims to lower the costs and strengthen protections. Earlier in the day, his campaign came out with the news suggesting the coronavirus (COVID-19) negative status of the Democratic Party member.

Key quotes

Come January, we will work quickly with Congress to dramatically ramp up health care protections, get America to universal coverage, and lower health care costs.

FX implications

Although the news failed to offer any major market moves, it does suggest a firm push towards easy money in the near future, which in turn can help to keep the markets optimistic. That said, S&P 500 Futures seesaw around 3,550 after it’s the benchmark printed mild losses on Wall Street by the end of Tuesday’s trading.

Latest Forex News

