US President Biden: Will make final decision on Fed Chair in about four days

US President Joe Biden said he will make his final decision on who will be the next Fed Chair in about four days, according to Reuters.
According to PredictIt, a US-based betting website where punters can gamble on political outcomes, a 62 cents bet on Fed Chair Jerome Powell wins $1.0, while a 40 cents bet on Board of Governor member Lael Brainard wins $1.0. That marks the highest implied odds Brainard has ever had of being nominated as the next Fed Chair and the lowest odds for Powell since late September. In September, Powell's odds took a hit as the Fed was mired by a string of trading scandals involving regional Fed Presidents.
Market Reaction
There has not been any notable market reaction to this news, though the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to push towards the 96.00 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring 2021 lows and approaching 1.1300 Premium
A dismal market mood alongside upbeat US data sent EUR/USD to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1318. Soaring gas prices in the EU may hurt further the shared currency.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold: Corrective decline could reach 1,830 Premium
Gold reached a fresh multi-month high of $1,877.15 a troy ounce, a level that was last seen in June this year, trimming intraday gains and returning to the 1,850 price zone ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Cryptos face market-wide profit-taking
Btc remains extended from its weekly Tenkan-Sen, suggesting a retracement is likely to occur. ETH is exposed to significant gaps on its weekly Ichimoku chart. XRP may surprise market participants by outperforming BTC and ETH for the first time in many months.
US Retail Sales: The Fed gets an early Christmas present Premium
The Federal Reserve can rest easy. American consumers may be upset with inflation but that has not dampened their enthusiasm for holiday shopping. October Retail Sales soar 1.7%, Control Group 1.6%.