US President Biden will be meeting with allies and the NATO heads

Following Russia's renewed invasion of eastern Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of forces all along the borders of Ukraine, the US President Joe Biden will be meeting with allies and the NATO heads of state and government in an extraordinary virtual summit to discuss the security situation in and around Ukraine, the White House reports.

This virtual summit from the situation room will be closed press, taking place at 09:00hrs, Washington.

Biden had ordered US troops already based in Europe to shore up the defences of nations bordering Ukraine and has sent additional reinforces following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that it was sending an additional 7,000 troops to Europe, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine launched the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.

Troops have been employed to the Baltic Republics, Poland and Ukraine's southeastern flank.

''The Pentagon this week moved six F-35 fighter jets and a slew of other warplanes to Eastern Europe to shore up support for NATO allies. Mr. Austin also ordered an infantry battalion task force — some 800 troops — to the Baltics. Those troops and warplanes were already in the European theatre, the official said,'' the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense has said, ''twenty AH-64 Apache attack helicopters will also deploy from Germany to the Baltic region and 12 Apache helicopters will move from Greece to Poland. ''

The following information has been taken from the US Department of Defense website:

"This additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces," DOD officials said in a written statement. All forces are under the command of Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, the commander of the U.S. European Command.

Officials said the moves are temporary.

These moves are the latest in a series designed to reassure the frontline states. The United States sent 1,000 soldiers from a Stryker squadron from Germany to Romania. An 82nd Airborne Division infantry brigade combat team will be deployed to Poland from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Company-sized Stryker units will deploy to Hungary and Bulgaria.

In addition, Austin ordered 8,500 service members to a heightened state of readiness should NATO activate its Rapid Reaction Force.

Overall, there are about 90,000 US service members based in Europe. ''