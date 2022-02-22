US President Biden: This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, will impose sanctions

US President Joe Biden, in a national address on Tuesday, called the latest steps by Russia to recognise the independence of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, as well as to move troops into the area, the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thus, Biden said that he will begin to impose sanctions on Russia that are far beyond earlier sanctions, given Russia's move was a flagrant violation of international law.
The first tranche of sanctions starts now, Biden stated on Tuesday, saying that the US is issuing the full blockage of two Russian banks and is to impose sanctions on Russian elites and their family members. The US will also implement comprehensive sanctions on Russian sovereign debt. Russia will pay an even steeper price if it continues with the path of aggression.
Additional Remarks as summarised by Reuters:
- Biden has authorized additional forces and equipment to bolster the Baltics.
- These are defensive moves.
- We have no intention of fighting Russia.
- We will defend every inch of Nato territory.
- You don't need blood unless you plan on starting a war.
- The US has seen a major escalation of Russian false flag operations.
- If Russia proceeds, it is Russia alone that bears responsibility.
- Defending freedom will have costs at home too.
- The US is closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruptions.
- The US and its allies are united in opposition to Russian aggression, as well as to defending Nato.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin directly attacked Ukraine's right to exist.
- There is still time to avert the worst-case scenario.
- The US and its allies remain open to diplomacy.
- The US will judge Russia by its actions, not its words.
- I'm hoping diplomacy is still available.
Market Reaction
Biden's announcement seemed pretty much in line with expectations and thus has not provoked a meaningful market reaction.
