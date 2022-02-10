US President Biden: Things could get crazy rapidly in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden confirmed the recent notice from the US Statement Department to all citizens to leave Ukraine right now during an interview with NBC News.
The US State Depart cited “increased threats of Russian military action” as the key risk to put Ukraine on the “Level 4: Do Not Travel” stage.
On the same line, US President Biden said, “Things could get crazy rapidly in Ukraine”.
Market reaction
Given the early hours of the Asian session on Friday, the traders are yet to react to the news. However, the same can help WTI crude oil prices, recently around $89.00.
Also read: OPEC leaves full-year 2022 world oil demand growth unchanged
