US President Biden: These ISIS terrorists will not win

US President Joe Biden responds to the blast in Kabul, which said to have injured a few of the American personnel, during late Thursday from the White House. “We will rescue the Americans in there. We will get our Afghan allies out," said Biden.
US leader adds, “We will respond with force and precision, at our time, at a place we choose and a moment of our choosing.”
NBC’s Sahil Kapoor quotes Biden in his tweets as saying, “To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command.”
“No one trusts them." "It's not a matter of trust, it's a matter of mutual self-interest. There's no evidence thus far that he's received from military officials of collusion between the Taliban and ISIS," adds Biden as per Kapoor.
Meanwhile, VOA’s Steve Hermann tweeted that US President Biden said, “They're not good guys, the Taliban" but they have a keen interest in trying to keep the airport open.” The reporter adds Biden saying, “It's in their self-interest we leave when we said and we get as many people out as we can."
Market implications
The news adds to the market’s risk-off mood and exerts additional downside pressure on the Antipodeans. However, its all about Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Symposium showdown and hence cautious traders pay a little heed to the key challenges to the risk, for now.
