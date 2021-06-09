US President Biden has accused UK PM, Boris Johnson of ‘inflaming’ Irish tensions

US President Joe Biden has accused UK PM, Boris Johnson of ‘inflaming’ Irish tensions.
''President Biden ordered US officials to issue Boris Johnson with an extraordinary diplomatic rebuke for imperilling the Northern Ireland peace process over Brexit, The Times can reveal.''
''Yael Lempert, America’s most senior diplomat in Britain, told Lord Frost the Brexit minister, at a meeting that the government was “inflaming” tensions in Ireland and Europe with its opposition to checks at ports in the province.''
Meanwhile, the pound had already been under pressure on Wednesday relating to the matter.
Biden had warned Britain that their trading relationship was at risk if Britain did not toe the line with the Ireland agreement.
"If the relationship between the EU and the UK over this does worsen, it could be a significant headwind for sterling... but I think the market would rather ignore it," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bullish flag around 1.2200, focus on ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2180-75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.2218. The pullback prints a bullish flag pattern the daily (1D) play.
GBP/USD under some pressure ahead of Super Thursday
GBP/USD bears are seeking Biden to weigh on on Britain this week. Sterling was a little higher in early London trading, initially shrugging off post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland. The US dollar is up in focus as the US CPI data looms.
GBP/USD under some pressure ahead of Super Thursday
GBP/USD bears are seeking Biden to weigh on on Britain this week. Sterling was a little higher in early London trading, initially shrugging off post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland. The US dollar is up in focus as the US CPI data looms.
Gold bears seeking for critical resistance to hold post US CPI
The markets are holding out for Super Thursday with the ECB and US CPI to lay the foundations ahead of the Fed. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,891.26 and flat on the day having traded within a range of between $1,887.43 and $1,899.07 so far.
XLM price shows strength above $0.36, releasing Stellar for a 30% rally
XLM price struck support at the 61.8% retracement level yesterday before rebounding to close positive on a day that initially looked bearish for the cryptocurrency complex.