US President Biden: Authorising new sanctions on Russia, including on exports

Biden said that while he would be sending US troops to fight in Ukraine, he will be authorising additional forces to go to Germany to reassure allies in Eastern Europe. There is no doubt that the US and NATO will meet their Article 5 commitment, Biden reiterated. If Russia attacks the US or West with cyberattacks, the US will respond, Biden said. Biden confirmed that the Russian energy sector would not be targeted by US sanctions and said that oil and gas companies should not exploit the crisis and hike prices. Biden reiterated that the US is working to secure global energy supplies and said that his administration would release additional oil from the SPR as needed. When asked why the US had not taken the step to remove Russia from the international SWIFT payments system, Biden said it is an option but there is no plan to use it right now, given it is not the the option that the rest of Europe wants to take.

US President Joe Biden was scathing in his criticism of Russia's attack on Ukraine on Thursday and announced that he would be authorising new sanctions on Russia, including on exports. Biden said that the sanctions are designed to maximise the long-term impact on Russia's economy but minimise the impact on Europe. We will prevent Russia from doing business in dollar, yen, pounds and euros, Biden continued, and we have sanctioned Russian banks holding more than $1T in assets. Biden bragged about recent weakness experienced by the Russian ruble, and in Russian credit default swaps, as indicative of the success of Western sanctions in their impact on the Russian economy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.