US President Biden: Announces US ban on Russian oil, gas and energy imports

Biden said that the current crisis is a reminder that the US must be energy independent and added that it should also motivate us to accelerate the move to cleaner energy. The transition to clean energy will eventually serve to lower energy costs, Biden noted.

There will be cost for these measures in the US, Biden said, but both the Republicans and Democrats agree we must do this. The US will share in the responsibility of caring for refugees from Ukraine. Putin's war will hurt American families at the gas pump, Biden noted, saying that gasoline prices will go up further with this move. Biden called on oil firms not to engage in excessive price gauging.

As expected, in a public address at the White House, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on all Russian imports of oil, gas and energy. The decision was made in consultation with the US's allies, Biden added, noting that he understood that many European allies that don't produce so much energy are not able to join the US. Biden said the US and its allies remain united in efforts to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war in Ukraine.

