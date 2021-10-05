US President Biden: A carve out of the filibuster for the debt limit is a real possibility

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, per Reuters, a one-time change to Senate rules to prevent a Republican filibuster of legislation to suspend the debt limit is a real possibility.
It should be noted that CNN’s Manu Raju signaled the 02:15 PM US time, via a tweet, for the Senate voting on the key issue. The tweet also hints at a failure to passage amid the GOP opposition.
On the same line, Politico's Burgess Everett tweeted, "Looks like Senate vote to advance debt ceiling suspension through the midterms will be around 3 pm tomorrow. Needs 60, and at least 10 Republicans. GOP seems to think all members will oppose."
Market rumors also spread that US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke over the phone on Tuesday and agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement.
Market reaction
Given the mixed signals, S&P 500 Futures keep early Asia’s mild gains following the news.
Read: AUD/USD probes four-day uptrend around 0.7300, US ADP Employment Change eyed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Seesaws near 1.1600 inside bear flag on 4H
EUR/USD struggles for a clear direction within a bearish chart pattern. Sellers await 1.1580 break, bulls need 1.1640 clearance for fresh entries. Easing bullish bias of MACD, failures to rebound keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 on fresh dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, losing ground after the dollar responded positively to the upbeat ISM Services PMI figure Sterling is weathering the EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and ongoing petrol shortages.
Gold slides below $1,760 on rising US T-bond yields
A better market mood limits demand for safe-haven gold. Upbeat US data provided support to high-yielding equities. XAU/USD could advance in the near term, although sustained gains seem unlikely.
Dogecoin must break $0.26 to catch up with Shiba Inu
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where DOGE is going next.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Set for the first lift-off since the pandemic
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand set to hike OCR for the first time since the pandemic. RBNZ to hint at gradual rate increases amid rising price pressure and a strong labor market. NZD/USD could rebound on hawkish forward guidance.