US President and Vice Pres speaking as Trump signs deregulatory executive order: COVID-19 cases are going down

At a Cabinet meeting, both the US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike pence have been speaking.

Trump is signing an executive order directing federal agencies to eliminate "unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery."

"I'm directing agencies to review the hundreds of regulations we've already suspended in response to the virus and make these suspensions permanent where possible," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting.

Pence says all 50 states partially reopening their economies as the numbers of coronavirus is going down.