US Pres. Trump's negotiator signals flexibility in North Korea talks – Axios

The Axios came out with a news report during early Tuesday in Asia that the US President Donald Trump’s North Korea negotiator Steve Biegun said that the Trump administration wanted a "complete freeze" of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program while they are negotiating with the US. However, the news report also mentions that he signaled to remain more flexible with North Korea than the hardliners in the Trump administration.

Key quotes from the US negotiator to North Korea while returning to Washington include: