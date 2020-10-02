US Pres. Trump's COVID-19 symptoms are mild – NYT

US President Donald Trump is showing mild, cold-like symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with his condition.

Earlier in the day, a White House spokesperson noted that Trump was not incapacitated and was working from his residence.

Market reaction

This headline did little to nothing to help market sentiment improve. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.7% on the day at 3,310 and the US Dollar Index was gaining 0.16% at 93.87.