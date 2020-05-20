US Pres. Trump’s “badge of honor” rhetoric is so shocking – Global Times

China’s influential news outlet, Global Times, Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin expresses his take on US President Donald Trump’s latest ‘badge of honor’ comments on US’ high coronavirus numbers.
Hu tweeted out: “Trump’s "badge of honor" rhetoric is so shocking. First, the number of COVID-19 tests in the US is definitely not the largest. China's Guangdong province alone has tested 10 million+ people. Besides, how dare he talk like that. If he were in China, he’d be flooded in censure.”
On Tuesday, at a news briefing, Trump called the high number of US Covid-19 cases a “badge of honor” because it means the US is testing more people.
He noted: “Actually the number of cases, and we’re also a much bigger country than most, so when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as a good thing, because it means our testing is better.”
“I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it’s a badge of honor. It’s a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done, Trump added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
The cost of living in the UK as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April month is due early on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. The data will be key for GBP/USD pair traders considering the survey period that includes the coronavirus-led lockdown.
EUR/USD makes a move toward 100-day average on signs of risk reset
With the US stock futures pointing to risk reset, EUR/USD appears set to test the 100-day average for the second straight day. Sentiment indices point to a positive turnaround in the Eurozone economy. Analysts expect the shared currency to test 1.10 in the near-term.
WTI charts descending triangle
WTI's is consolidating in a descending triangle, according to the hourly chart. The black gold has been largely restricted to a narrow range of $31 to $33 since Monday. A breakout, if confirmed, would imply a continuation of the recent rally.
Gold rises to $1,750, forming a rising wedge
Gold's 15-minutes chart shows a rising wedge pattern. A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of buyer exhaustion.
US Dollar Index stays side-lined near 99.70, looks to data, Powell
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is alternating gains with losses on Tuesday around the 99.70 region. All the attention will be on the testimony by Fed’s Powell.