US Pres. Trump’s “badge of honor” rhetoric is so shocking – Global Times

China’s influential news outlet, Global Times, Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin expresses his take on US President Donald Trump’s latest ‘badge of honor’ comments on US’ high coronavirus numbers.

Hu tweeted out: “Trump’s "badge of honor" rhetoric is so shocking. First, the number of COVID-19 tests in the US is definitely not the largest. China's Guangdong province alone has tested 10 million+ people. Besides, how dare he talk like that. If he were in China, he’d be flooded in censure.”

On Tuesday, at a news briefing, Trump called the high number of US Covid-19 cases a “badge of honor” because it means the US is testing more people.

He noted: “Actually the number of cases, and we’re also a much bigger country than most, so when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as a good thing, because it means our testing is better.”

“I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it’s a badge of honor. It’s a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done, Trump added.