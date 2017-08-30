US Pres. Trump: Would like to bring business tax rate down to 15%By Eren Sengezer
US President Trump is delivering his tax reform speech in Springfield, Missouri, with the key quotes found below:
- We'd like to bring business tax rate down to 15%
- Working on NAFTA, we will see what happens
- Lower taxes mean higher wages for American workers
- We will lower taxes for middle-class Americans so they can keep more of their hard earned income
