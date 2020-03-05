US Pres. Trump: Working very hard to keep coronavirus numbers as low as possible

US President Trump tweeted out in the last hour and tried to calm some nerves, as US stock markets are back in the red zone amid rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in the US.

Trump tweeted: “With approximately 100,000 CoronaVirus cases worldwide, and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases (40 Americans brought in) and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”

Meanwhile, Sweden confirmed 28 new virus cases in Stockholm area. More alarming is Italy's death toll that has risen to 148 from 107 a day ago.

Market reaction

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields are at a fresh record low near 0.093%, down nearly 7% while S&P 500 futures decline over 2%.

AUD/JPY, the risk barometer, slumps 1.40% to 70.24, fresh three-day low.