US Pres. Trump: Will sign an order temporary suspending immigration into the US

US President Donald Trump tweeted out this Tuesday, he will sign an order temporary suspending immigration into the US, in order to protect the US jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump tweeted: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

US dollar regains control

The US dollar recovery gathers steam in the Asian trades, as risk sentiment sours amid reports of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un grave illness and President Trump signing of the immigration suspension order.

The US dollar index rises 0.26% to 100.21, three-day highs.