US Pres. Trump will order meat processing plants to stay open amid coronavirus fears – Reuters

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news suggesting that US President Donald Trump plans to order meat processing plants facing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks to stay open to protect the country’s food supply, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
Key quotes
Trump is likely to sign an executive order later in the day using the Defense Production Act to mandate that the plants continue to function, the official said.
The order will also include guidance to minimize risk to workers who are especially vulnerable to the virus, the official said.
The order is tied closely to the meat processing issue.
The senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said if the action were not taken, the vast majority of processing plants could have shut down for a period of time, reducing meat supply capacity in the United States by as much as 80%.
Administration officials and some Republicans on Capitol Hill have said that businesses that are reopening need liability protection from lawsuits employees might file if they become sick.
FX implications
While the news failed to provide any clear market reaction, this shows the US President’s readiness to re-open the economy and increases the optimism. Even so, Wall Street benchmarks and the US treasuries fail to portray the risk-on sentiment following the release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips below 0.6500, but still near seven-week top, ahead of Aussie CPI
AUD/USD catches breath after a five-day winning streak to the seven-week top. Markets remain mixed amid hopes of major economies’ re-opening, fears of US-China tussle and broad US dollar weakness. Aussie Q1 CPI will kick-start the key day including US GDP and FOMC.
USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood
The USD/JPY is trading below 107.00, at its lowest in over a month. A cautious optimism weighed on the greenback, as the focus remains on economic re-openings.
Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?
The world paradigm has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only in the way of living, but also in what it’s relevant for economies. Before the coronavirus, a central bank kick-starting its printing machine was bad news.
WTI rises above $13.00 after API stockpiles, EIA figures in focus
WTI extends the recovery moves $10.00 after upbeat API data. Concerns surrounding demand-supply imbalance creating huge supplies keep weighing the commodity. OPEC’s April oil supply surges to the highest since Dec 2018.
Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction
The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.