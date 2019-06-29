US Pres. Trump: Will meet Kim at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

On his return to Washington on Sunday after concluding the G20 Summit, the US President Trump offered to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) .

Key Quotes:

“While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

“We’ll be there and I just put out a feeler because I don’t know where he is right now. He may not be in North Korea.”

“If he’s there, we’ll see each other for two minutes, that’s all we can, but that will be fine.”