US Pres. Trump: Will have a very good third quarter, a great fourth quarter

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the US economy will have one its best performances in 2021.

"The Federal Reserve is wrong so often. I see the numbers also and do much better than they do," Trump tweeted out. "We will have a very good third quarter, a great fourth quarter, and one of our best ever years in 2021. We will also soon have a Vaccine & Therapeutics/Cure. That’s my opinion."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by investors and risk-off flows continue to dominate financial markets. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 3.2% on the day and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 3.8%.