US Pres. Trump. Will be signing the phase one trade deal with Xi

United States (US) President Donald Trump crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterated that him and his Chinese counterpart Xi will be signing the phase-one of the trade deal and noted that they are looking for a new site to sign the deal after the APEC summit in Chile got cancelled due to the protests.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away from daily lows but failed to make a decisive recovery. At the moment, the yield was down 1.85% on the day at 1.740%.