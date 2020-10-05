US Pres. Trump: Will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center today

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, via Twitter, that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center at 1830 EST.

"Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID," Trump tweeted out. "Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago."

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Index edged slightly higher on this development snad was last seen gaining 1.4% on a daily basis at 3,395.