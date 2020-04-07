US Pres. Trump: “We’re in talks to supplement money available for loans to businesses“

US President Donald Trump says "we’re in talks to supplement money available for loans to businesses." President Donald Trump plans to meet virtually with executives of US banking giants to discuss boosting relief for small business at 1900 GMT.

According to AFP, "Trump will be meeting with Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon, Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat, Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan and Gordon Smith, Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase.

the Paycheck Protection Program launched Friday offers $350 billion in government-guaranteed financing through private lenders, which will be forgiven if businesses ranging from shops to restaurants use the funds largely to pay their workers."

Trump has also been vocal about the US dollar. He made a comment saying that the US dollar has remained very strong. Usually, we would see a market reaction to that but the playing field has to be right. We are not on usual grounds and hence the comment has been ignored.