US Pres. Trump: "We'll see what happens" - if healthcare bill fails to pass house - RTRS

US Pres. Trump: "We'll see what happens" - if healthcare bill fails to pass house - RTRSBy Eren Sengezer
According to a recent report by Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say what steps he would take if Republican leaders' proposed legislation to dismantle Obamacare failed to pass the House of Representatives. Asked whether he will keep pushing the bill aimed at replacing former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act if a vote on the replacement fails, Trump told reporters: "We'll see what happens."