US Pres. Trump: We will always be there for our great farmers, cattlemen, ranchers, and producers

US President Donald Trump took on his twitter handle on early Friday morning in Asia. The Republican leader failed to offer any major insights into the nation’s next move counter coronavirus (COVID-19) but stayed ready to help farmers, cattlemen, ranchers, and producers.

Key quotes

I have directed @SecretarySonny (House Secretary Sonny Perdue) to expedite help to our farmers, especially to the smaller farmers who are hurting right now. I expect Secretary Purdue to use all of the funds and authorities at his disposal to make sure that our food supply is stable, strong, and safe. We will always be there for our Great Farmers, Cattlemen, Ranchers, and Producers!

FX implications

Markets seem to like President Trump’s comments as USD/JPY gains 15 basis points to 108.55 after the news.