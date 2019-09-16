US Pres. Trump: We don’t need Middle Eastern oil and gas

US President Donald Trump argued that the US doesn't need oil and gas from the Middle East.

"Because we have done so well with energy over the last few years, we are a net energy exporter, and now the number one energy producer in the world," Trump tweeted out.

"We don’t need Middle Eastern oil and gas, and in fact, have very few tankers there, but will help our allies!"

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate trades above $60 amid concerns over a slower-than-expected recovery in Saudi Arabia's crude oil output following the drone attacks.