US Pres. Trump: We continue to talk to China

While speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump noted that trade talks with China continue. "They want to make a deal," Trump added.

The market reaction to these comments was muted. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.4% on the day and Wall Street's three main indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, were down between 0.25% and 0.35%.

Investors are likely to wait for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to publish the minutes of the October meeting at 19:00 GMT.