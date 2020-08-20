US Pres. Trump: We are involved in many oil prospects in Iraq

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US is involved in "many oil prospects" in Iraq.

"We have very few soldiers in Iraq but we are there to help if Iran should do anything," Trump added.

When asked about the arrest of former adviser Steve Bannon, Trump noted he didn't know anything about the "Bannon-related project" and said that the project was "showboating and maybe looking for funds."

Market reaction

Market participants don't seem to be paying any attention to these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 3,374.