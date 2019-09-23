US Pres. Trump: We are getting along well with North Korea

In addition to being optimistic about a trade deal with China, the US President Donald Trump also spread positive statements concerning the US-North Korea ties when he recently crossed the wires.

Key quotes

“We are getting along well with North Korea.”

“I and Moon (South Korean counterpart) will discuss North Korean short-range missile launches.”

“Maybe we’ll be able to make a deal, maybe not.”

“Would want to know what would come out of a third summit with Kim before holding it.”

FX implications

Although early Asian session restricts market reaction to the news, such developments indicate softening of the geopolitical tension and offer adverse moves to the safe-havens like the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold.