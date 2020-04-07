US Pres. Trump: Wants to try to lift the restrictions on April 30th

US President Donald Trump made a statement at a daily briefing late Monday, citing that he wants to try to lift the restrictions on April 30th.

However, Dr. Fauci was quick to add that when the US goes back to normal it'll do so gradually.

Further, he threatened India's Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi with retaliation over hydroxychloroquine.

He said that he does not like that decision.

President Trump made the request for releasing the hold on hydroxychloroquine in a phone call with PM Modi on Sunday.

This comes after India decided against exporting hydroxychloroquine, an effective anti-malaria drug touted as a “game-changer” in the fight against the coronavirus despite its untested efficacy.

US dollar reaction

The US dollar is seeing some fresh weakness against its main peers amid an improved market mood, as reflected by the risk-on action in the Asian equities.

The US dollar index drops 0.07% to 100.59 lows, having faced rejection near 100.80 region earlier today.