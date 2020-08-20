US pres Trump: Vaccine candidates in clinical trial final phase

There is a Bloomberg headline that covers comments from US President Donald Trump, noting that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine "very shortly", pointing to 3 products being in the final stage of clinical trials.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of President Trump, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DoD) announced last week an agreement with Moderna, Inc. to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The federal government will own these vaccine doses.

meanwhile, as of August 19, 2020, there have been almost 172 thousand deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.

There have been 32,857 deaths in the state of New York, more than any other state in the country – New York is also one of the states with the highest numbers of cases.

Market implications

The Federal Reserve is back in vogue following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes that showed reluctance to control the curve, underpinning a correction in the greenback that had already got underway.

The minutes, however, highlighted just how concerned board members are for the path of the US economic recovery pertaining to the spread of the coronavirus.

The DXY rallied in short squeeze across the majors to the highest levels since the start of the week, breaking into the 93 zone.