US Pres. Trump: US would hit 52 Iranian sites if American targets attacked

On the early hours of Sunday, the US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” should Iran retaliate Iran by attacking Americans or US assets.

The US on Friday killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader in an airstrike on Baghdad’s International Airport that received strong responses from Iran and major industry experts, citing that the major US escalation is a point of no return.

Trump tweeted out: “Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.”

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Again, over the last hour, Trump said, via Twitter, “they attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!”

“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand-new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!”

The US-Iran geopolitical escalation could probably take an ugly shape should Iran ensue ‘harsh revenge’ against the American attack. Hence, risk-off is likely to remain the main theme in the week ahead, with the main focus on oil prices and safe-haven assets.

WTI settled above the $63 mark, near its highest levels in eight months, gaining 3% on Friday while the anti-risk Yen outperforming across the fx board. The higher-yielding Aussie fell 0.65% below 0.6950 despite gold prices rising nearly 2% on an increased flight to safety.