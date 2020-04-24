US Pres. Trump: US wants to move safely forward, tremendous “pent up demand”

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States wants to move safely forward to reopen the economy and noted there was a "tremendous pent up demand."

Earlier in the day, "getting very good reviews of the job the federal government is doing on coronavirus. Ventilators, building hospitals, beds and yes, testing, have been handled incredibly well," Trump tweeted out. "Testing is getting exponentially better every day. Love seeing our country safely opening up!"

Market reaction

These comments failed to provide a boost to market sentiment and Wall Street's main indexes were last seen posting modest daily gains of around 0.2%.