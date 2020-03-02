US President Donald Trump has criticized the Federal Reserve's policy stance in a Twitter post on Monday.

"As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act. Germany and others are pumping money into their economies," Trump said. "Other central banks are much more aggressive. The US should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest rate. We don’t, putting us at a competitive disadvantage. We should be leading, not following!"

USD reaction

Trump's criticism of the Fed is nothing new nor surprising and markets don't seem to be paying any attention to it. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.67% on the day at 97.47.