National security shouldn't be used as an excuse to make the United States a difficult country to trade with, US President Donald Trump argued in a Twitter thread on Tuesday.

"The United States cannot, and will not, become such a difficult place to deal with in terms of foreign countries buying our product, including for the always used national security excuse," Trump tweeted out. "We want to sell product and goods to China and other countries. That’s what trade is all about. We don’t want to make it impossible to do business with us."

Trump concluded by saying that he wants to make it easy for other countries to do business with the US and added: "The United States is open for business."

Market reaction

These comments failed to help the market sentiment improve and Wall Street's main indexes are down between 0.2% and 0.4% in the early trade.