US President Donald Trump crossed the newswires in the last minutes saying that the US was "getting along with China."

Regarding North Korea's so-called 'Christmas gift,' "we will see what happens if North Korea launches a long-range missile," Trump said.

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the market sentiment as investors are getting ready to enjoy their holidays. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 0.6% on a daily basis and Wall Street's main indexes were virtually flat.