US Pres. Trump: US-China trade deal has to be a deal on our terms

In an interview with Syndicated Radio, US President Donald Trump said that the US-China trade deal has to be a deal on their terms.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which slumped to its lowest level since September 2016 by losing nearly 4%, is now up 0.1% on the day.

Earlier today, China reiterated its commitment to retaliate to additional US tariffs that are scheduled to go into effect in September. On the other hand, China's Commerce Ministry noted that they were hopeful that the US could meet them halfway in trade negotiations, causing sharp changes in the market sentiment.