The US President Trump is out on Twitter in the American morning, tweeting, “Turkey has been planning to attack the Kurds for a long time. They have been fighting forever. We have no soldiers or Military anywhere near the attack area. I am trying to end the ENDLESS WARS. Talking to both sides. Some want us to send tens of thousands of soldiers to the area and start a new war all over again. Turkey is a member of NATO. Others say STAY OUT, let the Kurds fight their own battles (even with our financial help). I say hit Turkey very hard financially & with sanctions if they don't play by the rules! I am watching closely."

The sentiment around the US currency remains little affected by the above comments, as it continues its recovery mode vs. its main rivals amid ongoing US-China trade talks. The USD index bounces-off weekly lows near 98.65 to now trade around 98.80 region.