US Pres. Trump: Trade deals being negotiated or being set up for negotiation

U.S. President Donald Trump recently took out to Twitter to comment on the economy and the trade policy.

"Very good numbers on the economy. Much potential for growth. Trade deals being negotiated or being set up for negotiation. We have been treated very unfairly (to put it mildly) by other countries for many years, but that is changing!" Trump said.

Despite these comments, the S&P 500 Futures is down 0.32% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to start the day in the negative territory.