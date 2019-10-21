US Pres. Trump: Trade deal with China is "coming along great"

United States President Donald Trump crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the trade deal with China was "coming along great."

Earlier in the day, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network that additional December tariffs on Chinese imports could be taken off if phase-one trade talks with China were to go well.

President Trump's comments seem to be providing a boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 2.5% on the day at 1.8% and Wall Street's three main indexes were in the positive territory with the Nasdaq Composite leading the day with a daily gain of 0.7%.