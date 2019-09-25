US Pres. Trump: Trade deal with China could happen sooner than you think

While speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than people thought.

Regarding the trade negotiations with Japan, Trump said that Japan will open a new market to $7 billion worth of agricultural products from the US and Japan's reduced tariffs will boost pork, beef, and corn exports.

There was no market reaction to these remarks but the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was still up more than 3% on the day while the US Dollar Index was clinging to strong daily gains above 99.