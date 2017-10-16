US Pres. Trump: Total termination of Iran nuclear deal is a very real possibility

US Pres. Trump: Total termination of Iran nuclear deal is a very real possibilityBy Eren Sengezer
US President Donald Trump crossed the news wires in the last hour, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Total termination of Iran nuclear deal is a very real possibility
- Prescription drug prices are out of control
- United States subsidizes the costs of prescription drugs for other countries and says it's unfair
- Want to look after poor people when making changes to healthcare policy
- Democrats have called Republicans to try to make short-term fix
- Recent changes to affordable care act ended gravy train for insurance companies
- There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore but government is working on a short-term fix
- Longer-term fix for healthcare policy will come in March or April
