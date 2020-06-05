US Pres. Trump to hold news conference on “jobs numbers” at 14 GMT

US President Donald Trump tweeted out on Friday that he will be holding a press conference at 1000 EST (1400 GMT) on the "jobs numbers."

The monthly data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls in May increased by 2.5 million and the Unemployment Rate fell to 13.3%.

Market reaction

Despite the upbeat data, US stock index futures turned negative on the day and the greenback started to gather strength against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.22% on the day at 96.98.