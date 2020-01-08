US Pres. Trump to deliver statement on Iran at 1600 GMT

US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a statement on the conflict with Iran at 1600 GMT, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a White House official.

Following Iran's missile strikes on US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for General Soleimani's death, risk-off flows dominated the markets during the first half of the day. With the latest reports suggesting that there were no US casualties, markets were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.13% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 3% earlier in the day, was down 0.7%.