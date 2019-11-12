US Pres. Trump to deliver 'a constructive statement on China' - Politico

Previewing US President Donald Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, Politico's Morning Money host Ben White on Tuesday said a source familiar with direct knowledge of the matter said Trump will be making a 'constructive statement on China.'

These comments seem to be providing a modest boost to the market sentiment. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis and major European equity indexes were adding between 0.3% and 0.6%.